Union Minister Kartikeya Sharma Casts Vote, Says, 'Confident Enough On Modi's Third Term'

On the day when the nation is witnessing its sixth phase of Lok Sabha Election 2024, Union Minister Kartikeya Sharma heads out to cast vote. Speaking exclusively with NewsX he appeals the voters to come out of homes and do their part.

#WhosWinning2024 | ‘The poll issues are clear. The people will decide today what kind of a Prime Minister they want.’ Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma speaks with Vipin Parmar as he heads out to vote along with his family in Hisar, Haryana.

.

.@Kartiksharmamp@vipinparmar86… pic.twitter.com/oM9glHpTN9 — NewsX World (@NewsX) May 25, 2024

Speaking to NewsX he said, “The issues are very clear about what kind of Prime Minister the country needs, and today, the people of Haryana will decide what kind of Prime Minister they want. I have no doubt that under the respected leadership of PM Modi, the BJP will form the government for the third time with an overwhelming majority, and Modi Ji will become PM for the third time.”

Then speaking about the challenge that the voters face amid heatstroke he was asked, “Due to the heat, people are unable to come out of their houses. What would you like to appeal to them?”

He added his answer, “It’s true that the heat is intense, and perhaps we haven’t seen such heat in any previous elections. But the enthusiasm among people is strong, and they will definitely come out to exercise their fundamental right and fulfill their duty—I firmly believe this. Through you, I would like to appeal, ‘Vote first, then refreshment.’ First, cast your vote, then attend to any other tasks, because voting is not only your fundamental right but also your responsibility.”

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 6

The sixth phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections starts today, covering 58 constituencies in six states and two union territories. This includes all 7 seats in Delhi, 14 in Uttar Pradesh, 10 in Haryana, 8 each in Bihar and West Bengal, 6 in Odisha, 4 in Jharkhand, and 1 in Jammu and Kashmir. The Anantnag seat in Jammu and Kashmir, initially scheduled for May 7, was postponed due to adverse weather conditions. Key constituencies in this phase include New Delhi, North-East Delhi, Sultanpur, Azamgarh, Anantnag-Rajouri, Tamluk, Medinipur, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Gurgaon, Rohtak, Bhubaneswar, Puri, and Sambalpur.

Show Full Article