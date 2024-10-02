US VP Debate: Key Takeaways From JD Vance And Tim Walz Showdown

J.D. Vance, Donald Trump’s running mate, and Tim Walz, Kamala Harris’ running mate, faced off in a critical vice presidential debate on Tuesday night, just 35 days before the 2024 election. This marked their first direct encounter on stage, occurring as some voters had already begun casting ballots in what could be one of the closest presidential elections in U.S. history.

The debate took place in New York City, hosted by CBS News and moderated by anchors Norah O’Donnell and Margaret Brennan. It lasted nearly two hours with two breaks. During the debate, both candidates confronted tough questions about their positions on various issues, knowing they could be next in line for the presidency if elected in November. They also faced scrutiny over their past comments and were required to defend their respective running mates, Trump and Harris.

The debate remained civil, with both candidates engaging in policy discussions rather than personal attacks, making it likely their only debate.

Here are the key takeaways from the vice presidential debate:

Walz admits to past misstatements

Tim Walz addressed a claim he made about being in Hong Kong during the Tiananmen Square protests in 1989, despite reports stating otherwise. He acknowledged his imperfections and described himself as a “knucklehead” at times. When pressed for clarification, he mentioned having arrived in China that summer and admitted to misspeaking.

Vance avoids election challenge question

J.D. Vance was reminded of his previous statements about not certifying the last election and was questioned on whether he would contest the 2024 election results. Initially, he redirected the conversation to other issues but later downplayed Trump’s involvement on January 6, claiming the real threat to democracy is censorship, which Walz found concerning. Walz stated that democracy is more significant than merely winning elections and emphasized the need for cooperation post-election. When Walz inquired if Vance believed Trump lost the 2020 election, Vance shifted focus to the future, prompting Walz to describe his response as evasive.

Walz gains confidence during the debate

Tim Walz appeared nervous at the debate’s start, particularly when addressing foreign policy amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, while Vance exhibited more confidence. Walz criticized Trump as “fickle” and referred to him as being almost eighty years old. He later became more assertive in his responses, though he made some notable misstatements regarding school shootings.

Vance fact-checked during the debate

Despite CBS News indicating it would refrain from fact-checking, Vance found himself corrected by moderators. During a discussion on immigration, Brennan pointed out that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, are legally present, prompting a frustrated response from Vance, who insisted that the rules of the debate should not involve fact-checking. The situation escalated, leading to their microphones being cut off.

Civil discourse marked the debate

The debate featured substantial discussions on policies like immigration, healthcare, and taxes. Both candidates began by shaking hands, contrasting the previous presidential debate where Harris confronted Trump. They even recognized areas of agreement during their discussion. Following the debate, they maintained cordial interactions, with their spouses joining them on stage.

Trump’s commentary during the debate

Throughout the vice presidential debate, former President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social, reacting to the candidates’ remarks. He asserted that he would not endorse a federal abortion ban, stating it should be determined by states based on the voters’ will. He also reiterated support for three exceptions regarding abortion, reflecting on similar stances held by Ronald Reagan. In his own debate last month, Trump had been evasive about signing or vetoing a national abortion ban.

