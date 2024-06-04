Varanasi results 2024: Narendra Modi Leads By 80,000 Votes Post Jairam Ramesh's 'Teaser' Comment

As the Lok Sabha election results for 2024 continue to unfold, Varanasi emerges as a focal point of attention, showcasing a gripping electoral battle between the Congress-led INDIA alliance and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Early trends from the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh reveal a compelling contest between Congress candidate Ajay Rai and BJP’s prime ministerial nominee Narendra Modi. Initially, Rai appeared to pose a significant challenge to Modi’s dominance, leading by 6,000 votes. However, as the counting progressed, the tide seemed to turn, with Rai now trailing by over 80,000 votes.

The fluctuating fortunes in Varanasi drew attention from senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, who took a dig at the BJP, remarking that Rai’s initial lead was merely a “trailer” of what was to come. BJP’s Saroj Pandey, expressing confidence in Modi’s leadership, affirmed her belief in the Prime Minister’s victory, asserting widespread support for the BJP.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), Narendra Modi maintains a substantial lead of over 80,000 votes against Ajay Rai in Varanasi. Meanwhile, in Raebareli, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, contesting from the Congress stronghold, leads by over 90,000 votes against BJP’s Dinesh Pratap Singh, replacing UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi in this election.

Overall, trends suggest BJP leading in 237 seats, Congress in 97, Samajwadi Party in 34, and Trinamool Congress in 23. Additionally, the INDIA bloc appears to be leading in 232 seats, while the NDA holds the lead in 290 seats.

These initial trends indicate a closely contested electoral landscape, defying some earlier exit poll predictions. As the counting progresses, the nation eagerly awaits the final outcome, which will not only determine the fate of individual candidates but also shape the broader political scenario in India.

