What Are the Security Arrangements Done for Narendra Modi's Swearing-in Ceremony Across Delhi?

After winning the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with the support of NDA alliance, the BJP party leader and remained two times consecutive India’s PM, Mr. Narendra Modi is set to be throned as the PM now third time in the row.

After his allies chose him as the PM face on Saturday at the NDA parliamentary meet. His oath Taking ceremony as PM is scheduled on Sunday.

So, what are the security arrangements done so far?

1. Top officials from Delhi Police conducted a thorough security review at the Rashtrapati Bhavan as part of the preparation for the mega event.

2. Special security measures have also been taken for foreign dignitaries, including Bangladesh Prime minister Sheikh Hasina, Sri lankan president Ranil Wickremasinghe, Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, who would be arriving to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

3.Enhanced protocols have been implemented at the designated hotels where these foreign guests will be staying during their visit to New Delhi.

4.Additionally, the city police have issued an advisory establishing a No-Fly Zone over the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi.

5.This advisory bans the operation of sub-conventional aerial platforms to prevent potential threats from criminal and anti-social elements or terrorists during the oath ceremony of the new union government.

6. The restrictions and prohibitions will be effective from June 9 till June 10, the advisory said.

7. “Effective from June 9, 2024, the flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms such as para-gliders, para-motors, hang-gliders, UAVs, UAS, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small powered aircraft, quadcopters, or para-jumping from aircraft, etc., will be prohibited over the jurisdiction of the NCT of Delhi. This measure is in place due to the swearing-in ceremony in the National Capital Territory of Delhi to prevent criminal, anti-social elements, or terrorists inimical to India from posing a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries, and vital installations,” the police announced in an advisory issued on X.

8. Violators of these rules will be penalized and prosecuted under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

9. The Rashtrapati Bhavan also announced the cancellation of the weekly Change of Guard Ceremony on June 8 in preparation for the mega event.

10. These security measures were implemented following the formal appointment of Narendra Modi as prime minister-designate by the President on Friday. Modi was elected as the NDA’s Parliamentary leader after a meeting of the alliance’s newly elected MPs in the Parliament’s central hall on Friday.

11. In view of Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony as the prime minister of India tomorrow, the authorities have put in place massive security arrangements in and around Delhi, including imposing prohibitory orders and declaring the city a no-flying zone.

What is no-flying zone?

A no-fly zone, also known as a no-flight zone (NFZ), or air exclusion zone (AEZ), is a territory or area established by a military power over which certain aircraft are not permitted to fly.

Later that day, he met President Murmu and staked his claim to form the government. She appointed Modi as the prime minister-designate after BJP president J P Nadda handed her a letter confirming Modi’s election as the leader of the BJP Parliamentary Party.

