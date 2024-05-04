Why Did Rahul Gandhi Ditch Amethi Over Raebareli? Lok Sabha Elections 2024

The suspense over the Congress candidate from Raebareli has come to an end as the Indian National Congress announced on Friday (May 3) that Kishori Lal Sharma will contest from Amethi and Rahul Gandhi from Raebareli.

Kishori Lal Sharma, known to be a Gandhi loyalist for decades, is the second non-Gandhi candidate fielded by the Congress in Amethi since 1980. A graduate from Punjab, he has diligently supported the Congress even after the demise of Rajiv Gandhi. However, this decision by the Congress has elicited mixed reactions from voters.

Some express disappointment, stating that they were hoping for Rahul to contest from Amethi, while others mention that K.L. Sharma is a relatively unknown face in Amethi and view Rahul’s decision to forgo Amethi as a failure on his part.

However, the question raises that Why Rahul Gandhi Ditch Amethi?

In a move that was widely anticipated, Rahul Gandhi has opted not to return to Amethi, while Priyanka Gandhi has decided against making her electoral debut from Raebareli.

Rahul Gandhi finds himself embroiled in what may be deemed his most challenging political endeavor yet. Having led the grand old party to two consecutive defeats in the Lok Sabha elections, the former Congress chief now faces the formidable task of orchestrating a resurgence for the party, aiming to bolster its seat tally to a commendable level.

In 2014, the Congress secured a mere 44 Lok Sabha seats, its lowest ever, and in 2019, the party managed to increase this tally marginally to 52 seats.

Once considered a stronghold for the Gandhi family, Amethi no longer guarantees easy victories for the Congress. In 2019, Smriti Irani dealt a significant blow to Rahul Gandhi’s 15-year tenure in the constituency by securing victory. With Smriti Irani re-nominated by the BJP, Rahul Gandhi and the Congress would have faced a formidable opponent. Contesting from Amethi would have entailed a prestige battle, demanding the concentration of all resources and efforts from the Congress leader. A consecutive loss in Amethi would have dealt a severe blow to both the leader and the party’s reputation.

Why Raebareli?

Raebareli, represented by Sonia Gandhi for two decades, remains the only seat won by the Congress in Uttar Pradesh during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Throughout the history of independent India, barring a few instances, the Congress has maintained a consistent hold over the constituency. Rahul Gandhi hopes for continued support from Raebareli’s voters, dubbing it the “karmabhoomi” of his family and appealing for their love and blessings.

However, the success of Rahul Gandhi’s strategy in opting for Raebareli remains to be seen. Currently, he faces staunch criticism from opposition quarters for forsaking Amethi in favor of Raebareli.