Yogi Adityanath Confident in Modi Government’s Re-Election as Final Phase of Lok Sabha Elections Concludes

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed strong confidence in the re-election of the Modi government while speaking to the media after casting his vote in the final phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Addressing the press, Yogi emphasized the enthusiasm of voters and the broad support for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) across the nation.

“This is the festival of democracy, Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Today, voting is taking place in 57 Lok Sabha seats, including 13 seats in Uttar Pradesh. Various political parties have presented their issues before the public,” Yogi stated. He further expressed gratitude to the voters, saying, “The voters have shown great enthusiasm. I want to thank all of them who have come out to cast their votes.”

Highlighting the nationwide support for the BJP, the Chief Minister remarked, “Given the support we are receiving across the country, we are confident that when the results come on June 4th, the party that has worked for the youth and the nation will be successful. We believe that the Modi government will be re-elected.”

Yogi Adityanath also criticized the opposition for questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 45-hour meditation at Vivekananda Rock, which concluded on Saturday. “PM Modi has taken some time out of his busy schedule of 2.5 months, although his entire life is dedicated to India. He has served India for 10 years and has increased India’s respect in the world. This spiritual worship of PM Modi is dedicated to the nation,” Yogi said. He added, “Those involved in corruption and misconduct cannot understand the importance of this. To understand this, one needs faith in India and its eternal values. PM Modi’s meditation and devotion are also part of nation worship, and the country will benefit from it.”

As the seventh and final phase of polling for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 took place, Yogi Adityanath cast his vote at a polling booth in Gorakhpur’s Gorakhnath. Known as a stronghold of the Chief Minister, Gorakhpur is witnessing a fierce battle between two Bhojpuri actors: BJP candidate Ravi Kishan and Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Kajal Nishad from the INDIA Bloc. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has fielded Javed Simanani.

Gorakhpur has been regarded as one of the most important seats in the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha Elections of the year 2024, comprising five Vidhan Sabha segments: Caimpiyarganj, Pipraich, Gorakhpur Urban, Gorakhpur Rural, and Sahajanwa. Yogi Adityanath, who also serves as the head of the famous Gorakhnath temple, won the Gorakhpur seat five times consecutively from 1998 to 2014. However, in the by-elections held after he became Chief Minister in 2017, the SP won the seat. The BJP reclaimed it in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections with Ravi Kishan as their candidate.

Uttar Pradesh is voting in all seven phases of the Lok Sabha polls, with the current phase being the last. The Congress is contesting the elections in alliance with the SP, with a seat-sharing agreement that has Congress contesting 17 seats and the SP 63 seats in this crucial state.

In the 2019 general elections, the BJP secured 62 out of 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh, with two additional seats won by its ally Apna Dal (S). The BSP won 10 seats, the SP five, and the Congress only one.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats is being conducted in seven phases, starting from April 19. The votes will be counted on June 4, marking the conclusion of this extensive democratic exercise.

