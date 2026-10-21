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Home > Elections > Amitabh Bachchan Health Update: Why The Actor Has Been Advised Rest And What He Told Fans

Amitabh Bachchan Health Update: Why The Actor Has Been Advised Rest And What He Told Fans

Amitabh Bachchan has apologized to fans after being advised to take a few days off for rest and recovery. The actor has not disclosed the reason behind the advice.

Amitabh Bachchan (Image: X)
Amitabh Bachchan (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Wed 2026-10-21 20:34 IST

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has requested his fans to forgive him for his absence as he is recommended to take some time out for resting and recovering. The veteran has informed his fans about this development through his X account on Wednesday, October 21, expressing apologies for not being able to write posts as usual.

While it is still unknown what led to the need for rest for the 84-year-old actor, his post comes following another one which was published on his personal blog on Tuesday, October 20. In that particular post, he talked about his need to communicate sparingly at least until his recovery. It must be noted here that it gives some insight into why he will not be posting as frequently as before for fans who follow his blog posts and social media updates.

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What Did Amitabh Bachchan Say In His Latest Health Update?

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Bachchan apologized to his followers and explained why he would be stepping back from his usual updates.



“Apologies. I seek forgiveness. I have been advised to take a few days off to rest and recover, so I am unable to write anything at the moment,” he wrote in Hindi.

This message was not very elaborate but it was quite clear that the actor has been advised to give priority to his rest rather than communicating with his followers. He has not given any further details about the medical advice or the time after which he plans to return to his routine activities. Bachchan’s decision to apologize for his absence is a sign of the bond he shares with his followers through regular updates. His personal blog has always been a medium of expression for him.

Amitabh Bachchan Had Also Mentioned Strict Rest On His Blog

The X post was not his first update about taking a break. On Tuesday, October 20, Bachchan referred to his recovery while extending Dussehra wishes to his followers on his personal blog.

“First Dussehra greetings to all .. love happiness, fulfilment, prayers. Under very strict rest and recuperation .. so am not allowed to communicate .. do excuse .. my apologies,” he wrote.

He added, “But do take this as my respected response .. more hopefully later.”

The two messages suggest that the actor intends to limit his communication while following the advice he has received. However, neither post explains what led to the recommendation for strict rest. As of October 21, Bachchan has not publicly identified a medical condition responsible for the break. Any claim about a specific illness or injury being behind the advice would therefore be premature.

Did Amitabh Bachchan Recently Mention A Knee Injury On KBC?

Earlier in October, Bachchan had talked about hurting his knee while shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati 18. This has come into focus along with his latest announcement of taking a break from work to rest and recuperate.

At present, there is no verified news that relates to both of these events. He has never clarified that it was his knee pain that has made him take a break from his work. Therefore, it is not right to link the two events at present without any further clarification. Till date, only his words make perfect sense.

What Is Amitabh Bachchan Working On?

Despite his many years in the profession, Bachchan continues to be busy both in films as well as on TV. He continues hosting the 18th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, the quiz show that has come to be known after him. Bachchan also appeared in the Tamil movie Vettaiyan, which has been made by director TJ Gnanavel and has Rajinikanth in the lead role. Another one of the upcoming movies that will see Bachchan’s participation is the sequel of the science fiction movie Kalki 2898 AD, also featuring Prabhas and Kamal Haasan.

There is no indication about any change in his work schedule in his recent messages. His current priorities, according to him, are rest and recuperation. For now, Bachchan has requested his fans to be patient while there is nothing concrete to share on his health.

ALSO READ: Pawan Singh-Akshara Singh Relationship Timeline: Love, Bitter Fallout, Allegations And A Public Apology — What Happened Between Them?

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Amitabh Bachchan Health Update: Why The Actor Has Been Advised Rest And What He Told Fans
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Amitabh Bachchan Health Update: Why The Actor Has Been Advised Rest And What He Told Fans
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