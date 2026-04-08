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Home > Elections > Are You Voting In Assam? Last-Minute Checklist For Assembly Elections 2026, ID Rules & Important Tips for April 9

Are You Voting In Assam? Last-Minute Checklist For Assembly Elections 2026, ID Rules & Important Tips for April 9

Voting for the Assam Assembly Elections 2026 will take place on April 9 from 7 AM to 6 PM.

Assam Voting Tips And Checklist (Image: ANI, file photo)
Assam Voting Tips And Checklist (Image: ANI, file photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: April 8, 2026 19:35:46 IST

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Are You Voting In Assam? Last-Minute Checklist For Assembly Elections 2026, ID Rules & Important Tips for April 9

The elections will take place on the 9th April, and therefore, as voters across Assam prepare to cast their votes, all precautions must be taken to ensure that you have everything in order at the time of arrival to your polling booth. Since the elections are taking place in a single block across all 126 constituencies, for voters throughout Assam, this is a significant day.

Assam Election 2026 Voting 

Polling sites will be open 7 am till 6 pm, providing ample amount of time for citizens to cast their vote. Election officials have stressed to citizens that having the correct information and documents prepared ahead of time will help you to avoid any confusion before casting your ballot.

To be eligible to vote today in the election in Assam will require that you are listed on the official voters list. Therefore, all citizens should double check their information to ensure that they’re on the official voters list prior to election dates by using the official portals or using third party sites to check their eligibility. 

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Who Can Vote In Assam?

In order to be eligible to vote, you will need to be at least 18 years old and registered as a voter in their local electoral district. Therefore, if your name does not appear on the official voters list, you will not be allowed to vote; so having valid identification will not impact or exempt you from this rule.

Important ID Proofs You Must Carry to Vote

The Voter ID Card , or EPIC for short, is the most significant document to have when voting. However, if you do not have a Voter ID Card, you can still cast your vote using other approved photo ID (for example,

Aadhar Card, PAN Card, Passport, Driving License, Bank/ Post Office Passbook With Photo, MGNREGA Job Card etc.). 

Although a Voter Slip is a useful document to assist you at the time of voting, it is not mandatory to use it.

How to Find Your Polling Booth Quickly?

Voters can easily find the details for their Polling Booth online, by visiting official Election Commission websites and entering their name or EPIC number, or Mobile Number.

By checking this ahead of time before the day of voting, voters will save time on election day and avoid confusion. Voters should confirm the location of their Polling Booth prior to leaving the house.

Common Mistakes Voters Should Avoid

One common mistake is arriving at the Polling Booth without checking if their name is on the Voter List; therefore unable to vote if you are not on the Voter Register.

Carry valid identification (ID) with you when you go to vote. Also, do not take any prohibited items into the polling place. If you have a problem, try to adhere to the rules at the polling place to experience the smoothest and most fair experience possible when voting.

What to Do If Your Name Is Missing in Voter List?

If your name is not included on the voter registration list, you may not be able to vote on election day; however, officials believe it may still be possible to identify yourself through verifying your identity, provided that you have sufficient proof of your ID.

To avoid having to deal with this issue on April 9th, officials suggest verifying your voter registration information as soon as possible and submitting your corrections before the date of the election. Additionally, officials recommend showing up for both early voting and on election day with your valid form of identification in order to have a smooth experience at the polls.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi vs Pinarayi Vijayan Face-Off: Allies In Delhi, Adversaries In Kerala;  How Is Congress–CPM Clash in 2026 Elections Impacting INDIA Bloc’s Unity?   

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Tags: assamAssam Assembly Election 2026Assembly Elections 2026

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Are You Voting In Assam? Last-Minute Checklist For Assembly Elections 2026, ID Rules & Important Tips for April 9
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