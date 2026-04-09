Assam Exit Poll Date: When Will Exit Polls Be Released? Why Are They Not Out Today? Check ECI Guidelines And More Details For April 2026 Elections

As voting occurs today, April 9th, numerous individuals are asking about the release of exit poll results for the Assam Exit Poll for April 2026. The reports are that there are no exit polls for today.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has expressly prohibited any form of publication or media regarding any exit polls until 2:00 PM on April 29, 2026. This rule has been imposed for any television, digital or printed media platform during this time and deadline.

Assam Exit Poll April 2026 Date: Why Exit Polls Are Not Allowed Today

The delay regarding the availability of the results of the Assam Exit Poll for April 2026 can be attributed to a number of states having elections taking place; therefore, due to ongoing elections in other states, it will not be possible to declare the results of the Exit Poll until those states have completed the election process (West Bengal has voting taking place through April 29).

As a result of this, the ECI has implemented a “silence period” to promote fair elections. Officials have stated that exit polls will be limited to prevent influencing voters in states with active voting. This prohibition applies to newspapers, TV stations, radio stations, as well as online platforms and violations could incur penalties.

Assam Exit Poll April 2026 Date: When Will Exit Poll Results Be Announced?

If you are inquiring about the Assam Exit Poll April 2026 Date, then that answer will have to wait. Results for exit polling in Assam and other states will not be released until all phases of voting end and the last count takes place on April 29, generally after 6:30 PM in the evening.

The forecast is that exit poll results will begin to arrive shortly after 6:30 PM on April 29 through to 7 PM; therefore, there should be no official seat or prediction available until then.

Assam Exit Poll April 2026 Date: Voting, Results and What Happens Next

There is ambiguity around the date of the Assam Exit Poll April, 2026 because of single-phase voting across the 126 assembly segments going on today. The election is highly competitive with two strong candidates vying for power: the incumbent BJP and the main opposition Congress.

Once voting wraps up, the next fortunate date is May 4, 2026, when the official count of votes will be conducted and the results will be released. Up until that time, voters and political party stakeholders will have no access to official exit poll data, and it’s up to be seen how long both groups have to wait.

Assam Exit Poll April 2026 Date: What Is an Exit Poll and Why It Matters

The Assam Exit Poll April, 2026 date is important because an exit poll allows the media to report early estimates of who will be elected. Essentially, exit poll data is collected by surveying voters after they have completed near voting places to provide an estimate of voter behaviours/features, which ultimately assists in predicting possible election outcomes.

Although many people are attracted to exit polling, it is important to note that exit polls don’t always produce accurate estimates. Therefore, the Election Commission has imposed strict guidelines on when exit polls can be released. The bottom line is there are no exit polls today; therefore, now we wait until April 29 for intuition and until May 4 for results.

Also Read: Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 Voting Live Updates: Pinarayi Vijayan Casts His Vote Says ‘Confident’ of Bigger Win, LDF vs UDF vs BJP in High-Stakes Battle