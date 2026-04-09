LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Sunetra Pawar fake tomato Assembly Elections 2026 bihar gaza anurag Yadav IPL 2026 Dhurandhar 2 OTT delay defamation-case attempted mass shooting NYC Mushahid Hussain Mia Khalifa Iran ceasefire Sunetra Pawar fake tomato Assembly Elections 2026 bihar gaza anurag Yadav IPL 2026 Dhurandhar 2 OTT delay defamation-case attempted mass shooting NYC Mushahid Hussain Mia Khalifa Iran ceasefire Sunetra Pawar fake tomato Assembly Elections 2026 bihar gaza anurag Yadav IPL 2026 Dhurandhar 2 OTT delay defamation-case attempted mass shooting NYC Mushahid Hussain Mia Khalifa Iran ceasefire Sunetra Pawar fake tomato Assembly Elections 2026 bihar gaza anurag Yadav IPL 2026 Dhurandhar 2 OTT delay defamation-case attempted mass shooting NYC Mushahid Hussain Mia Khalifa Iran ceasefire
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Sunetra Pawar fake tomato Assembly Elections 2026 bihar gaza anurag Yadav IPL 2026 Dhurandhar 2 OTT delay defamation-case attempted mass shooting NYC Mushahid Hussain Mia Khalifa Iran ceasefire Sunetra Pawar fake tomato Assembly Elections 2026 bihar gaza anurag Yadav IPL 2026 Dhurandhar 2 OTT delay defamation-case attempted mass shooting NYC Mushahid Hussain Mia Khalifa Iran ceasefire Sunetra Pawar fake tomato Assembly Elections 2026 bihar gaza anurag Yadav IPL 2026 Dhurandhar 2 OTT delay defamation-case attempted mass shooting NYC Mushahid Hussain Mia Khalifa Iran ceasefire Sunetra Pawar fake tomato Assembly Elections 2026 bihar gaza anurag Yadav IPL 2026 Dhurandhar 2 OTT delay defamation-case attempted mass shooting NYC Mushahid Hussain Mia Khalifa Iran ceasefire
LIVE TV
Home > Elections > Assembly Elections 2026: When Will Puducherry, Kerala And Assam Election Results Be Announced? Check Full Schedule Here

Assembly Elections 2026: When Will Puducherry, Kerala And Assam Election Results Be Announced? Check Full Schedule Here

Assembly Elections 2026 Results Date and Time: The Election Commission of India has announced the 2026 Assembly election schedule for Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry, with voting on April 9 and results on May 4.

Assembly elections 2026 (IMAGE: X)
Assembly elections 2026 (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: April 9, 2026 14:59:57 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Assembly Elections 2026: When Will Puducherry, Kerala And Assam Election Results Be Announced? Check Full Schedule Here

ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2026: The Election Commission of India has set the dates for the 2026 Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry. Each state and union territory will vote and count ballots on separate days.

Right now, all the assembly seats in Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry are open for voting. Tamil Nadu’s turn is on April 23, while West Bengal is splitting its election into two rounds i.e. April 23 and April 29.

Assam Assembly Elections 2026 Results Date & Time:

Voting in Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry kicked off at 7 in the morning and will run until 6 in the evening. Security is tight, webcasting is active at many polling stations, and special facilities are in place to help voters and keep the process moving smoothly.

You Might Be Interested In

In Assam, it’s mainly a battle between the BJP-led NDA made up of the BJP, Assam Gana Parishad, and a few other regional allies and an opposition alliance anchored by the Congress, joined by parties like AIUDF and Raijor Dal. It’s a mix of straight fights and some multi-cornered races across different seats.

Here’s a quick look at the schedule for Assam:

Polling Date: April 9, 2026

Voting Hours: 7:00 am to 6:00 pm

Counting and Results: May 4, 2026, starting at 8:00 am

Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 Results Date & Time:

Kerala’s election is shaping up to be a showdown between the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), led by CPI(M), and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF). The BJP and its NDA allies are trying to make inroads, but most eyes are still on LDF and UDF.

People in Kerala go to the polls on April 9, 2026, from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm. Ballot counting starts on May 4 at 8:00 am.

Assembly Elections 2026: When Will Puducherry, Kerala And Assam Election Results Be Announced? Check Full Schedule Here

Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026 Results Date & Time:

Down in Puducherry, it’s a faceoff between the BJP-led NDA and the Congress-DML alliance. The election happens in a single phase, with everyone casting their vote on April 9, 2026.

Ahead of voting day, officials have spelt out the basics when and where to vote, what ID to bring, and the dos and don’ts. For both newcomers and regular voters, knowing these details goes a long way when you reach the polling booth and want things to go off without a hitch.

Voters in all 30 constituencies will head to the polls on April 9, with booths open from 7 AM to 6 PM. Exit polls are banned all day, starting at 7 AM until voting wraps up, as per the Election Commission of India’s rules.

Counting kicks off on May 4 at 8 AM for Puducherry and other states going to the polls. The election schedule went public back on March 15.

When will voting take place in Puducherry? Puducherry votes on April 9, 2026. Counting happens on May 4.

How many phases? It’s a single-phase election for all constituencies.

When do we get the results? Counting starts May 4, and results come out once the process is underway.

ALSO READ: Who Is Vijay Kumar Chaudhary? JD(U) Leader And Nitish Kumar’s Trusted Aide As Samrat Choudhary Emerges Frontrunner For Bihar CM

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Assembly Elections 2026home-hero-pos-4Kerala Assembly elections 2026Puducherry Assembly electionstrending news

RELATED News

The JC Show Roars Nationally: Dr. Jagdeesh Chandra Decodes Politics

Maharashtra Bypolls: Why Did Congress Withdraw Its Candidate Against Sunetra Pawar? Late Ajit Pawar’s Wife To Win Baramati Seat Uncontested

West Bengal Polls 2026: PM Modi Unveils 6 Guarantees, Vows 7th Pay Commission, Action on Corruption and TMC ‘Goon Raj’

Bihar’s New CM: Who Is Samrat Chaudhary, Senior BJP Leader And Key OBC Figure Likely To Lead After Nitish Kumar?

Noida Shocker: Dog Brutally Thrashed On Balcony, Viral Video Sparks Fury, Locals Rush For Urgent Rescue

LATEST NEWS

Dearness Allowance Update: April Begins, But No DA Hike Yet; Employees Watch Closely As 8th Pay Commission Plans Move Ahead

Did Pakistani Actress Saba Qamar Cross The Line? Viral Party Video Sparks Outrage, Dividing Fans And Critics Across Social Media

Bengaluru: 18-Month-Old Baby Girl Falls From First Floor In Nayandahalli After Slipping From A Balcony; Shocking CCTV Footage Surfaces

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Declared at karresults.nic.in, Check Marks Memo, Pass Criteria And How to Download

Motorola Razr 70 Ultra: Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip, 50MP Dual Camera, And 16GB RAM, Check All Specs And Launch Timeline

Tropical Cyclone Maila Update Today (April 9): Two Cyclones Active In The South Pacific, One Between Papua New Guinea And The Solomon Islands, May Hit Queensland By Monday

Big Street Food Shock In UP: Raid In Hapur Exposes 200 Litres Of Fake Tomato Ketchup Used In Street Food; Here’s How To Check Chemical vs Real Sauce At Home

NTET 2026 Application Correction Window Closes Today at exams.nta.nic.in, Check Editable Fields and Steps to Make Changes

Assembly Elections 2026: When Will Puducherry, Kerala And Assam Election Results Be Announced? Check Full Schedule Here

Tumbbad 2 Movie: Release Date In India, Cast, Director, Shooting Details, All You Need To Know

Assembly Elections 2026: When Will Puducherry, Kerala And Assam Election Results Be Announced? Check Full Schedule Here

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Assembly Elections 2026: When Will Puducherry, Kerala And Assam Election Results Be Announced? Check Full Schedule Here

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Assembly Elections 2026: When Will Puducherry, Kerala And Assam Election Results Be Announced? Check Full Schedule Here
Assembly Elections 2026: When Will Puducherry, Kerala And Assam Election Results Be Announced? Check Full Schedule Here
Assembly Elections 2026: When Will Puducherry, Kerala And Assam Election Results Be Announced? Check Full Schedule Here
Assembly Elections 2026: When Will Puducherry, Kerala And Assam Election Results Be Announced? Check Full Schedule Here

QUICK LINKS