Assembly Elections 2026: When Will Puducherry, Kerala And Assam Election Results Be Announced? Check Full Schedule Here

ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2026: The Election Commission of India has set the dates for the 2026 Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry. Each state and union territory will vote and count ballots on separate days.

Right now, all the assembly seats in Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry are open for voting. Tamil Nadu’s turn is on April 23, while West Bengal is splitting its election into two rounds i.e. April 23 and April 29.

Assam Assembly Elections 2026 Results Date & Time:

Voting in Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry kicked off at 7 in the morning and will run until 6 in the evening. Security is tight, webcasting is active at many polling stations, and special facilities are in place to help voters and keep the process moving smoothly.

In Assam, it’s mainly a battle between the BJP-led NDA made up of the BJP, Assam Gana Parishad, and a few other regional allies and an opposition alliance anchored by the Congress, joined by parties like AIUDF and Raijor Dal. It’s a mix of straight fights and some multi-cornered races across different seats.

Here’s a quick look at the schedule for Assam:

Polling Date: April 9, 2026

Voting Hours: 7:00 am to 6:00 pm

Counting and Results: May 4, 2026, starting at 8:00 am

Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 Results Date & Time:

Kerala’s election is shaping up to be a showdown between the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), led by CPI(M), and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF). The BJP and its NDA allies are trying to make inroads, but most eyes are still on LDF and UDF.

People in Kerala go to the polls on April 9, 2026, from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm. Ballot counting starts on May 4 at 8:00 am.

Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026 Results Date & Time:

Down in Puducherry, it’s a faceoff between the BJP-led NDA and the Congress-DML alliance. The election happens in a single phase, with everyone casting their vote on April 9, 2026.

Ahead of voting day, officials have spelt out the basics when and where to vote, what ID to bring, and the dos and don’ts. For both newcomers and regular voters, knowing these details goes a long way when you reach the polling booth and want things to go off without a hitch.

Voters in all 30 constituencies will head to the polls on April 9, with booths open from 7 AM to 6 PM. Exit polls are banned all day, starting at 7 AM until voting wraps up, as per the Election Commission of India’s rules.

Counting kicks off on May 4 at 8 AM for Puducherry and other states going to the polls. The election schedule went public back on March 15.

When will voting take place in Puducherry? Puducherry votes on April 9, 2026. Counting happens on May 4.

How many phases? It’s a single-phase election for all constituencies.

When do we get the results? Counting starts May 4, and results come out once the process is underway.

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