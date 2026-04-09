Assembly Elections 2026: Why Exit Polls For Puducherry Are Not Being Released Yet? Here’s When Results Will Be Announced After Voting Ends

Assembly Elections 2026: With voting wrapped up for the Assembly elections in Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry, everyone’s waiting for the exit polls, but they’re not coming out today. The Election Commission has put its foot down and banned any exit polls for now.

Assembly Elections 2026

Here’s the deal: the Election Commission of India says no one can conduct or publish exit poll results while Assembly elections are going on in these four states and Puducherry. They’re following the rules meant to keep the polls clean and fair.

The rule is pretty clear. From 7 am on April 9 until 6:30 pm on April 29, exit polls are off-limits. This applies to TV, newspapers, websites, or any other media outlet covering the election.

And this isn’t just a gentle warning, the Election Commission says anyone who breaks this rule will face legal action under section 126A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. If you conduct or publish exit polls during the blackout period, you could end up in jail for up to two years, get fined, or both.

Why Exit Polls for Puducherry Are Not Being Released Yet

Usually, TV channels and news sites rush to share exit poll results soon after voting wraps up. But this time, things are running a little differently. Voting in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu hasn’t happened yet, and that’s holding up the exit polls.

Tamil Nadu heads to the polls on April 23. West Bengal is splitting its vote across two days, April 23 and April 29.

Voter Turnout in Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry

As of 5 PM, voter turnout numbers looked pretty strong. Assam logged 84.42%, Kerala saw 75.01%, and Puducherry hit 86.92%, according to the Election Commission.

When Will Puducherry Exit Polls Come Out in 2026?

If you’re looking ahead, exit polls for Puducherry in 2026 won’t be out until the final phase of voting ends on April 29, after 6:30 PM. Puducherry also follows the Election Commission of India’s strict rules about exit polls. Media outlets can’t release them until all the voting is done.

How Long Does the Exit Poll Ban Last?

The ban on exit polls kicks in at 7:00 AM on April 9 and stays until April 29, 2026, at 6:30 PM. That blackout period covers the entire election so voters aren’t swayed during the process.

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