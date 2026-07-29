Bankipur By-Election 2026: All About Constituency, Candidates and Key Issues

Patna’s most-watched electoral battle is going to take place on 30 July this season in Bankipur which is an urban assembly seat that has stayed with the BJP for two decades but is now without its long-time face. Voting takes place tomorrow, with counting scheduled for August 3, and the contest has turned into far more than a routine bypoll as it is being read as an early test of the Samrat Choudhary-led NDA government in Bihar, barely months into its term.

Why Is Bankipur Voting Again?

Nitin Nabin had held Bankipur since 2010, five terms running, and by this March he was also BJP’s national president. That combination didn’t last as once he won a Rajya Sabha seat, he had to give up his Assembly membership, and he did, stepping down as MLA soon after. He’d earlier walked away from his state cabinet berths (he’d handled Road Construction and Urban Development) for much the same reason: the party doesn’t like one person holding two big posts at once. His exit from the Assembly is why Bankipur voters are back at the booths on July 30.

The Constituency

Bankipur, seat number 182, sits entirely within Patna city, spread across several wards of the Patna Municipal Corporation and nested inside the larger Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency. Roughly four lakh voters are on its rolls, and the seat’s Kayastha and Vaishya population has long been read as its political backbone, communities that have historically tilted saffron and helped the BJP win the seat four times since 1977 (the CPI has taken it twice). Nabin’s 2025 showing only reinforced that pattern: he crossed 98,000 votes and beat his nearest challenger by close to 52,000, one of the more one-sided results in that election cycle.

Being a fully urban, city-centre constituency also means Bankipur’s electorate is unusually attentive to civic issues, the kind that rarely dominate rural Bihar campaigns but define elections in Patna.

What Are The On-The-Ground Key Issues?

Civic infrastructure: Waterlogging, encroachments, traffic congestion and the pace of road and drainage work in central Patna remain recurring voter complaints in a seat that has already seen years of urban development spending.

Referendum framing: Jan Suraaj has explicitly pitched the bypoll as a verdict on the Samrat Choudhary government’s early performance, turning local grievances into a broader political test.

Change of guard within BJP: With Nabin no longer contesting and Neeraj Kumar Sinha stepping in after original nominee Abhishek Kumar Sinha withdrew citing family reasons, the party is fighting to prove the seat isn’t a one-man legacy.

Opposition consolidation: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has used the campaign to target the BJP over unemployment, farmer distress and women’s safety, framing the contest as part of a larger anti-incumbency narrative.

Prashant Kishor’s personal contest: Kishor is filing his own nomination, rather than fielding a proxy, which has made this bypoll a direct test of Jan Suraaj’s ground strength ahead of bigger battles, and he has pitched it as a fight against “criminalisation” in politics.

Who Are The Candidates?

There are a total of 26 candidates who are officially in the fray, but the contest is widely seen as a three-way fight between the BJP, RJD and Jan Suraaj Party, with the rest of the field made up of smaller outfits and independents.

Here Are The Top 5 Candidates To Watch:-

Neeraj Kumar Sinha (BJP)

A last-minute replacement after the party’s original nominee withdrew, Sinha carries the weight of defending a seat the BJP has held for two decades running.

Rekha Kumari / Rekha Gupta (RJD)

Runner-up to Nitin Nabin in 2025, she returns for a second attempt at Bankipur, banking on the opposition’s anti-incumbency pitch against the NDA government.

Prashant Kishor (Jan Suraaj Party)

The election strategist-turned-politician is contesting personally rather than fielding a proxy, framing his own candidacy as a referendum on both the state government and his young party’s credibility.

Upendra Sahani (Rashtriya Jansambhavna Party)

Among the more financially prominent independents-turned-small-party contestants in the fray, with declared assets running into several crores.

Jitendra Dubey (Akhil Bharatiya Jan Sangh)

Another high-asset contestant from a smaller party, part of the wider field trying to cut into the margins of the three main players.

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