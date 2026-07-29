LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Elections > Bankipur By-Election 2026: All About Constituency, Candidates and Key Issues

Bankipur By-Election 2026: All About Constituency, Candidates and Key Issues

Bankipur votes on July 30 in a high-stakes Bihar bypoll triggered by Nitin Nabin's resignation. The contest between BJP, RJD and Jan Suraaj is seen as an early political test for the NDA government.

Bankipur By-Election 2026: All About Constituency, Candidates and Key Issues

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Wed 2026-07-29 13:03 IST

Patna’s most-watched electoral battle is going to take place on 30 July this season in Bankipur which is an urban assembly seat that has stayed with the BJP for two decades but is now without its long-time face. Voting takes place tomorrow, with counting scheduled for August 3, and the contest has turned into far more than a routine bypoll as it is being read as an early test of the Samrat Choudhary-led NDA government in Bihar, barely months into its term.

 

You Might Be Interested In

Why Is Bankipur Voting Again?

Nitin Nabin had held Bankipur since 2010, five terms running, and by this March he was also BJP’s national president. That combination didn’t last as once he won a Rajya Sabha seat, he had to give up his Assembly membership, and he did, stepping down as MLA soon after. He’d earlier walked away from his state cabinet berths (he’d handled Road Construction and Urban Development) for much the same reason: the party doesn’t like one person holding two big posts at once. His exit from the Assembly is why Bankipur voters are back at the booths on July 30.

The Constituency

Bankipur, seat number 182, sits entirely within Patna city, spread across several wards of the Patna Municipal Corporation and nested inside the larger Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency. Roughly four lakh voters are on its rolls, and the seat’s Kayastha and Vaishya population has long been read as its political backbone, communities that have historically tilted saffron and helped the BJP win the seat four times since 1977 (the CPI has taken it twice). Nabin’s 2025 showing only reinforced that pattern: he crossed 98,000 votes and beat his nearest challenger by close to 52,000, one of the more one-sided results in that election cycle.

Being a fully urban, city-centre constituency also means Bankipur’s electorate is unusually attentive to civic issues, the kind that rarely dominate rural Bihar campaigns but define elections in Patna.

What Are The On-The-Ground Key Issues?

Civic infrastructure: Waterlogging, encroachments, traffic congestion and the pace of road and drainage work in central Patna remain recurring voter complaints in a seat that has already seen years of urban development spending.

Referendum framing: Jan Suraaj has explicitly pitched the bypoll as a verdict on the Samrat Choudhary government’s early performance, turning local grievances into a broader political test.

Change of guard within BJP: With Nabin no longer contesting and Neeraj Kumar Sinha stepping in after original nominee Abhishek Kumar Sinha withdrew citing family reasons, the party is fighting to prove the seat isn’t a one-man legacy.

Opposition consolidation: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has used the campaign to target the BJP over unemployment, farmer distress and women’s safety, framing the contest as part of a larger anti-incumbency narrative.

Prashant Kishor’s personal contest: Kishor is filing his own nomination, rather than fielding a proxy, which has made this bypoll a direct test of Jan Suraaj’s ground strength ahead of bigger battles, and he has pitched it as a fight against “criminalisation” in politics.

Who Are The Candidates?

There are a total of 26 candidates who are officially in the fray, but the contest is widely seen as a three-way fight between the BJP, RJD and Jan Suraaj Party, with the rest of the field made up of smaller outfits and independents.

Here Are The Top 5 Candidates To Watch:-

Neeraj Kumar Sinha (BJP)

A last-minute replacement after the party’s original nominee withdrew, Sinha carries the weight of defending a seat the BJP has held for two decades running.

Rekha Kumari / Rekha Gupta (RJD)

Runner-up to Nitin Nabin in 2025, she returns for a second attempt at Bankipur, banking on the opposition’s anti-incumbency pitch against the NDA government.

Prashant Kishor (Jan Suraaj Party)

The election strategist-turned-politician is contesting personally rather than fielding a proxy, framing his own candidacy as a referendum on both the state government and his young party’s credibility.

Upendra Sahani (Rashtriya Jansambhavna Party)

Among the more financially prominent independents-turned-small-party contestants in the fray, with declared assets running into several crores.

Jitendra Dubey (Akhil Bharatiya Jan Sangh)

Another high-asset contestant from a smaller party, part of the wider field trying to cut into the margins of the three main players.

Also Read: Zero Sugar’ Claims Under Fire: Sugar Industry Body Takes Centre and FSSAI to Delhi High Court

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bankipur By-Election 2026: All About Constituency, Candidates and Key Issues

RELATED News

Datia Bypoll 2026: All You Need to Know About the Constituency, Candidates and Key Issues

Who Is BK Hariprasad? Meet The New KPCC President Replacing DK Shivakumar

‘We Won’t Back Down’: Jana Sena To Enter Telangana Poll Battle In 2028, Says Pawan Kalyan

Why Did Congress Choose DK Shivakumar as Karnataka’s New Chief Minister? Here’s Why

K Annamalai Ends Exit Rumours: Tamil Nadu BJP Leader Confirms He Will Stay in BJP, Rules Out New Political Party

LATEST NEWS

Will India Face US Sanctions Over Russian and Iranian Oil Purchases? Senate Advances Bill

Why Is Swiggy Share Price Rallying Ahead of Q1 Results? Three Signals Investors Shouldn’t Ignore

EPFO EPS Withdrawal: Why Your Pension Claim May Differ From Your Passbook Balance?

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 6: Vijay’s Final Film Sees Sharp Tuesday Drop, Nears Rs 250 Crore Worldwide

Nepal vs Netherlands Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch NEP vs NED Match 120, ICC CWC League 2?

Bankipur By-Election 2026: All About Constituency, Candidates and Key Issues

From Garage Startup to $5 Trillion: How Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak Built Apple

Is UAE Refusing Visas to Pakistanis? Business Community Alleges ‘Silent Ban’, Abu Dhabi Rejects Claim

Manipal Health IPO Opens After Rs 4167-Crore Anchor Boost: Should You Apply?

Jumanji: Open World Trailer Out! Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart And Jack Black Return As Game Invades The Real World

Bankipur By-Election 2026: All About Constituency, Candidates and Key Issues

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bankipur By-Election 2026: All About Constituency, Candidates and Key Issues

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bankipur By-Election 2026: All About Constituency, Candidates and Key Issues
Bankipur By-Election 2026: All About Constituency, Candidates and Key Issues
Bankipur By-Election 2026: All About Constituency, Candidates and Key Issues
Bankipur By-Election 2026: All About Constituency, Candidates and Key Issues

QUICK LINKS