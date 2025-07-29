A Mona Prasad Sundeshwar Ram, a 51-year-old LJP candidate from Kalyanpur (SC), Samastipur, is contesting in the Bihar Assembly Election 2020. With a 10th Pass qualification from Govt. Krit High School, Warisnagar (B.S.E.B. 1985), he is actively involved in social service, agriculture, and business. His affidavit declares assets worth ₹4.40 crores and liabilities of ₹1.24 crores. He is a registered voter in the 132-Warisnagar constituency, listed at Serial No. 30, Part No. 130. His blend of public service and economic understanding makes him a noteworthy LJP face in the 2020 elections.