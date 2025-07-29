12
|Candidate Name
|A Mona Prasad Sundeshwar Ram
|Assets and Liabilities
|Assets of Rs 4,40,60,000 ~4 Crore+
and Liabilities of Rs 1,24,85,435 ~1 Crore+
|Educational Details
|10th Pass
10th Pass From Govt. Krit High School Warisnagar B.S.E.B. in 1985
|Name
|A MONA PRASAD SUNDESHWAR RAM
|Residence
|KALYANPUR (SC) (SAMASTIPUR)
|Party
|LJP
|Relation
|Anandu Ram Anandu Prasad
|Age
|51
|Voter Info
|132 Warisnagar (Bihar) constituency, at Serial no 30 in Part no 130
|Self Profession
|Social Services, Agriculture & Business
|Spouse Profession
|Nil