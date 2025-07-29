Home > Elections > Bihar Elections > A Mona Prasad Sundeshwar Ram

A Mona Prasad Sundeshwar Ram, a 51-year-old LJP candidate from Kalyanpur (SC), Samastipur, is contesting in the Bihar Assembly Election 2020. With a 10th Pass qualification from Govt. Krit High School, Warisnagar (B.S.E.B. 1985), he is actively involved in social service, agriculture, and business. His affidavit declares assets worth ₹4.40 crores and liabilities of ₹1.24 crores. He is a registered voter in the 132-Warisnagar constituency, listed at Serial No. 30, Part No. 130. His blend of public service and economic understanding makes him a noteworthy LJP face in the 2020 elections.

Assets and LiabilitiesAssets of Rs 4,40,60,000 ~4 Crore+

and Liabilities of Rs 1,24,85,435 ~1 Crore+

Educational Details10th Pass

10th Pass From Govt. Krit High School Warisnagar B.S.E.B. in 1985

ResidenceKALYANPUR (SC) (SAMASTIPUR)
PartyLJP
RelationAnandu Ram Anandu Prasad
Age51
Voter Info132 Warisnagar (Bihar) constituency, at Serial no 30 in Part no 130
Self ProfessionSocial Services, Agriculture & Business
Spouse ProfessionNil

