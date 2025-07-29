18
|Candidate Name
|Aakash Kumar Singh
|Assets and Liabilities
|Assets of Rs 82,01,633 ~82 Lacs+
and Liabilities of Rs 5,00,000 ~5 Lacs+
|Educational Details
|Post Graduate
M.A. (Pol. Sc.) From V.K.S.U. Ara, M.V. College, Buxar, Year-2011-13 & LLB From J.K.T. Law College Buxar, V.K.S.U. Ara, Year-2014-2017
|Name
|AAKASH KUMAR SINGH
|Residence
|BUXAR (BUXAR)
|Party
|IND
|Relation
|Parmanand Singh
|Age
|28
|Voter Info
|200-Buxar (Bihar) constituency, at Serial no 8 in Part no 12
|Self Profession
|Business & Agriculture
|Spouse Profession
|Private Teacher