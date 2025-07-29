Aakash Kumar Singh, a 28-year-old Independent candidate from Buxar (Bihar), is contesting in the Bihar Assembly Election 2020. He holds a Postgraduate degree (M.A. in Political Science) and a Bachelor of Law (LLB) from V.K.S.U. Ara, and is professionally engaged in business and agriculture. His affidavit lists assets worth ₹82.01 lakhs and liabilities of ₹5 lakhs. He is a registered voter in the 200-Buxar constituency, enrolled at Serial No. 8, Part No. 12. His youthful profile and dual qualifications highlight his potential as an emerging political force in Bihar.