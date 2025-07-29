Home > Elections > Bihar Elections > Aakash Kumar Singh

Aakash Kumar Singh

Aakash Kumar Singh, a 28-year-old Independent candidate from Buxar (Bihar), is contesting in the Bihar Assembly Election 2020. He holds a Postgraduate degree (M.A. in Political Science) and a Bachelor of Law (LLB) from V.K.S.U. Ara, and is professionally engaged in business and agriculture. His affidavit lists assets worth ₹82.01 lakhs and liabilities of ₹5 lakhs. He is a registered voter in the 200-Buxar constituency, enrolled at Serial No. 8, Part No. 12. His youthful profile and dual qualifications highlight his potential as an emerging political force in Bihar.

Candidate NameAakash Kumar Singh
Assets and LiabilitiesAssets of Rs 82,01,633 ~82 Lacs+

and Liabilities of Rs 5,00,000 ~5 Lacs+

Educational DetailsPost Graduate

M.A. (Pol. Sc.) From V.K.S.U. Ara, M.V. College, Buxar, Year-2011-13 & LLB From J.K.T. Law College Buxar, V.K.S.U. Ara, Year-2014-2017

NameAAKASH KUMAR SINGH
ResidenceBUXAR (BUXAR)
PartyIND
RelationParmanand Singh
Age28
Voter Info200-Buxar (Bihar) constituency, at Serial no 8 in Part no 12
Self ProfessionBusiness & Agriculture
Spouse ProfessionPrivate Teacher
