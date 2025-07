Aarti Devi, a 35-year-old woman candidate from the Shoshit Samaj Dal, is contesting the Rajgir (SC) seat in Nalanda during the Bihar Assembly Election 2020. Listed as Literate, her background in agriculture and labour positions her as a voice for the rural working class. She has declared assets worth ₹40.45 lakhs and zero liabilities. A registered voter in 173-Rajgir, her entry highlights the presence of grassroots and female representation in Bihar’s political landscape.