Aasma Khatoon, a 48-year-old social worker, is contesting from the Sikta constituency in Paschim Champaran on a Jan Sangharsh Dal ticket for the Bihar Assembly Election 2020. She is 12th pass, having completed Intermediate from a Madarsa in 1993, and has declared assets worth ₹20.00 lakhs with no liabilities. She is a registered voter from 03-Narkatiaganj, Serial No. 225, Part No. 127. Aasma Khatoon brings a social service background and clean record to her candidacy, adding to the voice of women leaders in Bihar politics.