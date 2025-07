Abadhesh Kumar, a 30-year-old agriculture professional, is contesting the Bihar Assembly Election 2020 from the Bisfi constituency in Madhubani as a candidate of the Jantantrik Lokhit Party. He is 12th pass, having completed I.Sc. from Marwari College, Darbhanga (2010–2012). His declared assets are ₹12.95 lakhs with no liabilities, and he is enrolled as a voter in Part 4, Serial No. 339 of the Bisfi constituency. A young face in the election, Abadhesh Kumar focuses on rural development and farmer interests.