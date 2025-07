Abdhesh Kumar Rai, a 69-year-old CPI candidate, is contesting from Bachhwara constituency in Begusarai during the Bihar Assembly Election 2020. A former MLA receiving pension, he is 12th pass, having completed I.Sc. from Samastipur College, LNMU Darbhanga in 1970. He has declared assets worth ₹78.47 lakhs and no liabilities, and is enrolled as a voter in Part 164, Serial No. 933 of the 142-Bachhwara constituency. His long-standing political journey and connection with the Communist Party of India (CPI) make him a prominent figure in this election.