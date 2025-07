Abdhesh Paswan, a 30-year-old agriculturist, is contesting from the Kusheshwar Asthan (SC) constituency in Darbhanga as a candidate of the Satya Bahumat Party for the Bihar Assembly Election 2020. Listed as literate, he has declared assets worth ₹3.16 lakhs and no liabilities. His name is registered in Part 108, Serial No. 359 of the 78-Kusheshwar Asthan voter roll. As a young candidate with a farming background, he seeks to represent grassroots interests and marginalized voices in the state legislature.