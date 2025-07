Abdul Bari Siddiqui, a 68-year-old RJD leader, is contesting from the Keoti constituency in Darbhanga in the Bihar Assembly Election 2020. He is 12th pass, having completed I.Sc. from A.N. College, Magadh University in 1975. With a background in social service, he has declared assets worth ₹2.37 crore and liabilities of ₹4.66 lakh. He is registered as a voter in the 81-Alinagar constituency, Part No. 166, Serial No. 959. Known for his long-standing role in Bihar politics, Siddiqui continues to be a strong pillar of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).