Abdul Ghafoor, a 51-year-old Independent candidate, is contesting from Kishanganj (Bihar) in the Bihar Assembly Election 2020. He completed 12th grade from National College Azad, Thakurganj (LNMU Darbhanga) in 1986. He is professionally engaged in agriculture and has declared assets worth ₹33.06 lakhs with no liabilities. He is a registered voter in Part No. 239, Serial No. 267 of the 54-Kishanganj constituency. His Independent candidacy brings attention to rural and farming issues in the region.