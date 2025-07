Abdul Irfan, a 37-year-old Independent candidate, is contesting from the Jhanjharpur constituency in Madhubani during the Bihar Assembly Election 2020. He is 8th pass, having completed Ostania from Bihar State Madarsa Examination Board, Patna (1992). Professionally engaged in agriculture, he has declared assets worth ₹30.36 lakhs and no liabilities. His name is listed in the voter roll of 38-Jhanjharpur, Part No. 135, Serial No. 1014. Abdul Irfan stands as a local, farmer-focused voice in this election.