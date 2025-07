Abdul Jalil Mastan, a 62-year-old Congress leader, is contesting from Amour (Purnia) on an INC ticket in the Bihar Assembly Election 2020. He is a 12th pass Commerce graduate from Purnia College, Bhagalpur University (1965) and is professionally involved in agriculture and social service. He has declared assets worth ₹1.29 crore with no liabilities. He is a registered voter in Part No. 290, Serial No. 395 of the 56-Amour constituency. Known for his grassroots activism and Congress legacy, Mastan brings decades of experience to the race.