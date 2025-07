Abdul Quyum, a 27-year-old candidate from the Jan Sangharsh Dal, is contesting the Lauriya seat in Paschim Champaran during the Bihar Assembly Election 2020. He is 12th pass, having completed his Intermediate from Hardev High School, Madhubani. He has declared assets worth ₹51.99 lakhs and liabilities of ₹1.5 lakhs, and is a registered voter in Part No. 244, Serial No. 296 of the 5-Lauriya constituency. Though currently unemployed, his entry into politics marks a step toward engaging Bihar’s youth in governance.