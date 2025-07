Abdul Rajjak Alias Kala Baba, a 50-year-old farmer, is contesting as an Independent candidate from Amour (Purnia) in the Bihar Assembly Election 2020. He is 8th pass (Under Matric) and has declared assets worth ₹7.2 lakhs with no liabilities. His voter details show him listed in Part No. 90, Serial No. 644 of the 56-Amour constituency. Known locally as Kala Baba, he brings a grassroots agricultural perspective to the electoral field.