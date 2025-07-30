Abdul Rizwan Ansari, a 43-year-old entrepreneur, is contesting the Siwan seat in the Bihar Assembly Election 2020 on a Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) ticket. He completed his 12th from PTDDU Inter College, Gopalganj (BIEC, Patna) in 2008, and is professionally involved in the automobile sector, running New Bihar Automobiles, a TVS dealership for bikes, service, and spares. He has declared assets worth ₹4.88 crore and liabilities of ₹44.5 lakh. His name appears in Part No. 165, Serial No. 442 of the 105-Siwan constituency voter list.