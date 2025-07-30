12
|Candidate Name
|Abdul Rizwan Ansari
|Assets and Liabilities
|Assets of Rs 4,87,97,461 ~4 Crore+
and Liabilities of Rs 44,50,000 ~44 Lacs+
|Educational Details
|12th Pass
Intermediate From PTDDU Inter College, Gopalganj, 2008, BIEC, Patna
|Residence
|SIWAN (SIWAN)
|Party
|Rashtriya Lok Samta Party
|Relation
|Tejamul Haque
|Age
|43
|Voter Info
|105 Siwan (Bihar) constituency, at Serial no 442 in Part no 165
|Self Profession
|Partner in New Bihar Automobiles, Siwan Dealing TVS Bike Sales, Service & Spares
|Spouse Profession
|Public Relationship & Operation