Abdul Rizwan Ansari, a 43-year-old entrepreneur, is contesting the Siwan seat in the Bihar Assembly Election 2020 on a Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) ticket. He completed his 12th from PTDDU Inter College, Gopalganj (BIEC, Patna) in 2008, and is professionally involved in the automobile sector, running New Bihar Automobiles, a TVS dealership for bikes, service, and spares. He has declared assets worth ₹4.88 crore and liabilities of ₹44.5 lakh. His name appears in Part No. 165, Serial No. 442 of the 105-Siwan constituency voter list.

July 30, 2025 13:53:00 IST

Candidate NameAbdul Rizwan Ansari
Assets and LiabilitiesAssets of Rs 4,87,97,461 ~4 Crore+

and Liabilities of Rs 44,50,000 ~44 Lacs+

Educational Details12th Pass

Intermediate From PTDDU Inter College, Gopalganj, 2008, BIEC, Patna

NameABDUL RIZWAN ANSARI
ResidenceSIWAN (SIWAN)
PartyRashtriya Lok Samta Party
RelationTejamul Haque
Age43
Voter Info105 Siwan (Bihar) constituency, at Serial no 442 in Part no 165
Self ProfessionPartner in New Bihar Automobiles, Siwan Dealing TVS Bike Sales, Service & Spares
Spouse ProfessionPublic Relationship & Operation
