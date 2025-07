Abdul Salam, a 47-year-old candidate from Jan Sangharsh Dal, is contesting the Gopalganj constituency in the Bihar Assembly Election 2020. He completed his 10th from M.M. High School, Gopalganj (1988) and is professionally engaged in social work. He has declared assets worth ₹16.42 crore and liabilities of ₹11.99 lakh, and is listed as a voter in Part 107, Serial No. 77 of the 101-Gopalganj constituency. Known for his philanthropic image and substantial asset base, Abdul Salam enters the race as a powerful community-backed candidate.