Abdul Shalik, a 40-year-old farmer, is contesting from the Parihar constituency in Sitamarhi as a Janata Congress candidate in the Bihar Assembly Election 2020. He is literate, has declared assets worth ₹73.56 lakhs, and has no liabilities. His name is registered in Part No. 224, Serial No. 388 of the Parihar (Bihar) constituency. Representing an agriculture-based background, Abdul Shalik is focused on grassroots development and rural empowerment.