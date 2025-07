Abhash Kumar Jha, a 50-year-old LJP leader, is contesting the Sarairanjan seat in Samastipur in the Bihar Assembly Election 2020. He is a graduate from A.M. College, Patna (1989) and professionally works in politics and social service. He has declared assets worth ₹10.68 crore and no liabilities. He is a registered voter in Part No. 256, Serial No. 248 of the 136-Sarairanjan constituency. With a clean record and community presence, Jha stands as a prominent LJP candidate in this election.