Abhay Kant Mishra, a 47-year-old Independent candidate, is contesting from the Jhanjharpur constituency in Madhubani during the Bihar Assembly Election 2020. He is 12th pass and has studied at L.N.K. College. Professionally involved with Bhagya Laxmi Traders, he has declared assets worth ₹75.11 lakh and liabilities of ₹7.08 lakh. He is a registered voter in Part No. 232, Serial No. 91. His candidacy offers a mix of local entrepreneurship and independent leadership for the people of Jhanjharpur.