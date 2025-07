Abhay Kumar, a 32-year-old business professional, is contesting the Baruraj constituency in Muzaffarpur for the Bihar Assembly Election 2020 as a candidate of the Bajjikanchal Vikas Party. He is a graduate from Niteshwar College (B.R.A. University) and also studied at M.L.T. Jila School. His declared assets total ₹18.52 lakh, with no liabilities. A registered voter in Part 161, Serial No. 461, he brings a development-oriented business vision to Baruraj politics.