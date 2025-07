Abhay Kumar, a 26-year-old postgraduate student, is contesting from the Belaganj constituency in Gaya as a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate for the Bihar Assembly Election 2020. He is listed as a voter in Part No. 55, Serial No. 606 of the 235-Rajoli constituency. His declared assets are ₹46,657, with no liabilities. Balancing student life and political activism, he is among the youngest candidates stepping into Bihar’s electoral politics.