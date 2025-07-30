20
|Candidate Name
|Abhay Kumar Singh
|Assets and Liabilities
|Assets of Rs 1,94,54,590 ~1 Crore+
and Liabilities of Rs 14,37,576 ~14 Lacs+
|Educational Details
|Post Graduate
M.Com from Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University Shri Nagar Garhwal in 1992
|Name
|ABHAY KUMAR SINGH
|Residence
|KESARIA (PURVI CHAMPARAN)
|Party
|BSP
|Relation
|Veer Bahadur Singh
|Age
|45
|Voter Info
|Kesaria (Bihar) constituency, at Serial no 1018 in Part no 193
|Self Profession
|Agriculture & Social Service
|Spouse Profession
|Social Service