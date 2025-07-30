Abhay Kumar Singh, a 45-year-old BSP candidate, is contesting from the Kesaria constituency in Purvi Champaran for the Bihar Assembly Election 2020. He holds an M.Com degree from Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University (1992). His professional background includes agriculture and social service. He has declared assets worth ₹1.94 crore and liabilities of ₹14.37 lakh. He is listed in the voter roll of Part No. 193, Serial No. 1018. His candidacy reflects a commitment to grassroots development and public service.