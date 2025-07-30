Home > Elections > Bihar Elections > Abhay Kumar Singh

Abhay Kumar Singh, a 45-year-old BSP candidate, is contesting from the Kesaria constituency in Purvi Champaran for the Bihar Assembly Election 2020. He holds an M.Com degree from Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University (1992). His professional background includes agriculture and social service. He has declared assets worth ₹1.94 crore and liabilities of ₹14.37 lakh. He is listed in the voter roll of Part No. 193, Serial No. 1018. His candidacy reflects a commitment to grassroots development and public service.

Candidate NameAbhay Kumar Singh
Assets and LiabilitiesAssets of Rs 1,94,54,590 ~1 Crore+

and Liabilities of Rs 14,37,576 ~14 Lacs+

Educational DetailsPost Graduate

M.Com from Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University Shri Nagar Garhwal in 1992

NameABHAY KUMAR SINGH
ResidenceKESARIA (PURVI CHAMPARAN)
PartyBSP
RelationVeer Bahadur Singh
Age45
Voter InfoKesaria (Bihar) constituency, at Serial no 1018 in Part no 193
Self ProfessionAgriculture & Social Service
Spouse ProfessionSocial Service
