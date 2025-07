Abhay Kumar Sinha, a 49-year-old sitting MLA from the Janata Dal (United), is contesting the Belaganj constituency in Gaya for the Bihar Assembly Election 2020. He is 12th pass, having studied at Gaya College. He has declared assets worth ₹2.84 crore and liabilities of ₹24.82 lakh, and earns primarily through MLA remuneration. His name appears in the voter list of Part No. 241, Serial No. 351. With a strong JD(U) track record, he is a familiar face in the Belaganj political landscape.