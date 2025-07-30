Abhay Shankar, a 57-year-old candidate from the Rashtriya Jan Jan Party, is contesting from Hilsa (Nalanda) in the Bihar Assembly Election 2020. He is a graduate in B.A. from Nalanda College, Biharsharif (Magadh University, Bodhgaya). He is professionally engaged in agriculture and business. He has declared assets worth ₹1.90 crore and liabilities of ₹10 lakh. His name is enrolled in the voter list of Part No. 143, Serial No. 354 for the 176-Nalanda constituency. Abhay Shankar represents local entrepreneurship and political commitment in Bihar’s changing political landscape.