16
|Candidate Name
|Abhay Shankar
|Assets and Liabilities
|Assets of Rs 1,90,45,000 ~1 Crore+
and Liabilities of Rs 10,00,000 ~10 Lacs+
|Educational Details
|Graduate
B.A. From Nalanda College Biharsharif Magadh University Bodhgaya
|Name
|ABHAY SHANKAR
|Residence
|HILSA (NALANDA)
|Party
|Rashtriya Jan Jan Party
|Relation
|Umashankar Prasad Singh
|Age
|57
|Voter Info
|176 Nalanda (Bihar) constituency, at Serial no 354 in Part no 143
|Self Profession
|Agriculture & Business
|Spouse Profession
|House Wife