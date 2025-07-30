Home > Elections > Bihar Elections > Abhay Shankar

Abhay Shankar

Abhay Shankar, a 57-year-old candidate from the Rashtriya Jan Jan Party, is contesting from Hilsa (Nalanda) in the Bihar Assembly Election 2020. He is a graduate in B.A. from Nalanda College, Biharsharif (Magadh University, Bodhgaya). He is professionally engaged in agriculture and business. He has declared assets worth ₹1.90 crore and liabilities of ₹10 lakh. His name is enrolled in the voter list of Part No. 143, Serial No. 354 for the 176-Nalanda constituency. Abhay Shankar represents local entrepreneurship and political commitment in Bihar’s changing political landscape.

Published By: Tushar Tyagi
Published: July 30, 2025 16:23:00 IST

Candidate NameAbhay Shankar
Assets and LiabilitiesAssets of Rs 1,90,45,000 ~1 Crore+

and Liabilities of Rs 10,00,000 ~10 Lacs+

Educational DetailsGraduate

B.A. From Nalanda College Biharsharif Magadh University Bodhgaya

NameABHAY SHANKAR
ResidenceHILSA (NALANDA)
PartyRashtriya Jan Jan Party
RelationUmashankar Prasad Singh
Age57
Voter Info176 Nalanda (Bihar) constituency, at Serial no 354 in Part no 143
Self ProfessionAgriculture & Business
Spouse ProfessionHouse Wife
Tags: Abhay ShankarBihar Election 2025Bihar Elections

RELATED News

Who Is Avaneesh Kumar Singh? Tracing The Political Rise And Shifts Of Bihar’s Dhaka’s Firebrand Leader Across Parties
Abhimanyu Kumar
Abhijit Singh
Abhay Singh
Abhay Kumar Sinha

LATEST NEWS

Caught On Cam: Rajinikanth Slips And Falls While Walking On His Lawn On A Rainy Day, Loyal Fans Ask Not To Share Video
Fans Tear Into The Oval Curator Lee Fortis For Allowing England Pitch Inspection After India Was Denied
Rising Support For Gaza in U.S? Poll Highlights Just 32 Percent Americans Support Israel
What A Failed US-China Deal Could Mean For Asian Economies?
India Champions vs Pakistan Champions WCL Semifinal: Indian Players Again Refuse To Play Pakistan, Reports
Vijay Sethupathi Applauds Puri Jagannadh’s Bold Vision, Calls Him A True Game-Changer In Indian Cinema’s Creative Landscape
From Medicine To Mass Politics, Everything You Should Know About Dr. Ajay Kumar Singh’s Legacy In Raxaul
Abhay Shankar
“AI in classrooms: Widespread use by teachers, but understanding still lags behind”
England Announces Four Changes For 5th Test vs India: Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Brydon Carse Ruled Out
Abhay Shankar

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Abhay Shankar

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Abhay Shankar
Abhay Shankar
Abhay Shankar
Abhay Shankar

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?