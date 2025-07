Abhay Singh, a 55-year-old Independent candidate, is contesting the Rupauli seat in Purnia for the Bihar Assembly Election 2020. He earned his Ph.D. from Ranchi University, Jharkhand in 2007 and is professionally involved in agriculture and tutoring. He has declared assets worth ₹13.3 lakh and has no liabilities. He is registered in the voter list for Part No. 58, Serial No. 939 in the 60-Rupauli constituency. Abhay Singh presents a blend of education and local economic experience in his independent campaign.