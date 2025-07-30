Abhijit Singh, a 37-year-old candidate from the Jan Adhikar Party (Loktantrik), is contesting the Dhaka seat in Purvi Champaran in the Bihar Assembly Election 2020. He holds an MBA from IGNOU (2010) and is engaged in social work, business, and agriculture. He has declared assets worth ₹1.45 crore and liabilities of ₹2 lakh. He is registered in the voter roll of Part No. 43, Serial No. 224 for the 21-Dhaka constituency. Singh’s professional and academic background offers a modern yet community-rooted alternative to traditional politics.