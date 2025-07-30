Home > Elections > Bihar Elections > Abhijit Singh

Abhijit Singh, a 37-year-old candidate from the Jan Adhikar Party (Loktantrik), is contesting the Dhaka seat in Purvi Champaran in the Bihar Assembly Election 2020. He holds an MBA from IGNOU (2010) and is engaged in social work, business, and agriculture. He has declared assets worth ₹1.45 crore and liabilities of ₹2 lakh. He is registered in the voter roll of Part No. 43, Serial No. 224 for the 21-Dhaka constituency. Singh’s professional and academic background offers a modern yet community-rooted alternative to traditional politics.

Published: July 30, 2025 16:45:00 IST

Candidate NameAbhijit Singh
Assets and LiabilitiesAssets of Rs 1,45,62,590 ~1 Crore+

and Liabilities of Rs 2,00,000 ~2 Lacs+

Educational DetailsPost Graduate

MBA from IGNOU in 2010

NameABHIJIT SINGH
ResidenceDHAKA (PURVI CHAMPARAN)
PartyJan Adhikar Party (Loktantrik)
RelationArun Kumar Singh
Age37
Voter Info21 Dhaka (Bihar) constituency, at Serial no 224 in Part no 43
Self ProfessionSocial work, Business and Agriculture
Spouse ProfessionSocial Work, Housewife and Agriculture
