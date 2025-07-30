17
|Candidate Name
|Abhijit Singh
|Assets and Liabilities
|Assets of Rs 1,45,62,590 ~1 Crore+
and Liabilities of Rs 2,00,000 ~2 Lacs+
|Educational Details
|Post Graduate
MBA from IGNOU in 2010
|Name
|ABHIJIT SINGH
|Residence
|DHAKA (PURVI CHAMPARAN)
|Party
|Jan Adhikar Party (Loktantrik)
|Relation
|Arun Kumar Singh
|Age
|37
|Voter Info
|21 Dhaka (Bihar) constituency, at Serial no 224 in Part no 43
|Self Profession
|Social work, Business and Agriculture
|Spouse Profession
|Social Work, Housewife and Agriculture