Abhimanyu Kumar, a 27-year-old candidate from The Plurals Party, is contesting the Bochahan (SC) seat in Muzaffarpur during the Bihar Assembly Election 2020. He is 8th pass, having studied at Secondary School Mithanpura, Muzaffarpur, and is listed under Part No. 53, Serial No. 670. He has declared assets worth ₹28.32 lakh, with no liabilities, and is professionally listed under Other Sources. His candidacy represents young, local leadership in an SC-reserved constituency.