Abhinav Raj, a 25-year-old graduate in Electrical Engineering from KIIT University, is contesting as an Independent (IND) candidate from Warisnagar constituency (Samastipur) in the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. With a background in social service and labor work, he brings youth and grassroots experience to the electoral race. Despite limited assets totaling around ₹1.23 lakh and no liabilities, Abhinav Raj represents a new generation of aspiring leaders aiming to serve the people of Bihar through integrity and development-focused efforts.