22
|Candidate Name
|Abhinaw Kumar Pandey
|Assets and Liabilities
|Assets of Rs 43,01,719 ~43 Lacs+
and Liabilities of Rs 1,50,000 ~1 Lacs+
|Educational Details
|10th Pass
Hotel Management Gaziabad U.P. from AIHM in 2013, 10th from Sarvodya high school in 2010
|Name
|ABHINAW KUMAR PANDEY
|Residence
|MAHARAJGANJ (SIWAN)
|Party
|Rashtriya Manav Sewa Party
|Relation
|Sanjay Pandey
|Age
|26
|Voter Info
|112 Maharajganj (Bihar) constituency, at Serial no 266 in Part no 145
|Self Profession
|Agriculture
|Spouse Profession
|Unmarried