Abhinaw Kumar Pandey, aged 26, is contesting from Maharajganj (Siwan) as a candidate of the Rashtriya Manav Sewa Party in the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. He holds a Hotel Management diploma from AIHM Ghaziabad and is a 10th pass from Sarvodya High School. Professionally involved in agriculture, he has declared assets worth ₹43.01 lakh and liabilities of ₹1.5 lakh. His name is registered in 112 Maharajganj (Bihar), Serial No. 266, Part No. 145.