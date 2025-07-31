Home > Elections > Bihar Elections > Abhinaw Kumar Pandey

Abhinaw Kumar Pandey

Abhinaw Kumar Pandey, aged 26, is contesting from Maharajganj (Siwan) as a candidate of the Rashtriya Manav Sewa Party in the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. He holds a Hotel Management diploma from AIHM Ghaziabad and is a 10th pass from Sarvodya High School. Professionally involved in agriculture, he has declared assets worth ₹43.01 lakh and liabilities of ₹1.5 lakh. His name is registered in 112 Maharajganj (Bihar), Serial No. 266, Part No. 145.

Abhinaw Kumar Pandey

Published By: Tushar Tyagi
Published: July 31, 2025 13:32:00 IST

Candidate NameAbhinaw Kumar Pandey
Assets and LiabilitiesAssets of Rs 43,01,719 ~43 Lacs+

and Liabilities of Rs 1,50,000 ~1 Lacs+

Educational Details10th Pass

Hotel Management Gaziabad U.P. from AIHM in 2013, 10th from Sarvodya high school in 2010

NameABHINAW KUMAR PANDEY
ResidenceMAHARAJGANJ (SIWAN)
PartyRashtriya Manav Sewa Party
RelationSanjay Pandey
Age26
Voter Info112 Maharajganj (Bihar) constituency, at Serial no 266 in Part no 145
Self ProfessionAgriculture
Spouse ProfessionUnmarried
Tags: Abhinaw Kumar PandeyBihar Election 2025Bihar Elections

RELATED News

Abhiram Priyadarshi
Abhinav Raj
Who Is Indradev Manjhi? The BJP Challenger From Bhore (SC) In 2005
Abhinav Bharti
Abhinandan Pathak

LATEST NEWS

Mukesh Ambani’s Biggest IPO Yet: Jio Is Ready To Move, Will It Shake India’s Markets?
Malayalam Rapper Vedan Accused of Rape: Kochi Doctor’s Shocking Complaint Sparks Outrage And Investigation In Music Industry
Bollywood’s August 2025 Lineup: Dhadak 2, War 2 And More Must-Watch Films, Check Out Now!
Rodrigo De Paul Debuts for Miami, Key to 2–1 Leagues Cup Win Over Atlas
Adani Open To Investing $10 Billion In Vietnam, Says Bloomberg
Uttarakhand Panchayat Election Result 2025: Counting continues across districts, check district-wise results
Mohit Suri Reveals Saiyaara Star Ahaan Panday’s ‘Full Chapri’ Side, ‘TikToker Hai Yeh Ladka’
Tariff Tantrum! IT, Metal, Realty Stocks Tumbled As Trump And Fed Shake Markets In Early Trading
Garena Free Fire Max July 31 Redeem Codes: Drop with Epic Rewards
Aavan Jaavan: Hrithik And Kiara’s On-Screen Chemistry In War 2’s New Single Gets Mixed Reactions – Romance Flickers, But Fails to Ignite Real Fireworks
Abhinaw Kumar Pandey

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Abhinaw Kumar Pandey

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Abhinaw Kumar Pandey
Abhinaw Kumar Pandey
Abhinaw Kumar Pandey
Abhinaw Kumar Pandey

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?