Abhiram Priyadarshi, aged 31, is contesting as an Independent candidate from Goh (Aurangabad) in the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. He completed his matriculation from NIOS, New Delhi in 2005. Professionally involved in tuition and social work, he has declared assets worth ₹21.77 lakh and no liabilities. His voter registration is listed in 219-Goh (Bihar), Serial No. 25, Part No. 316.