Home > Elections > Bihar Elections > Abhishek Anand

Abhishek Anand

Abhishek Anand, a Plurals Party candidate from Alamnagar (Madhepura), is contesting the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections. With an LL.B degree from RMM Law College, Saharsa under Bhupendra Narayan Mandal University, he combines legal acumen with business experience. Aged 31, his voter details place him in 70-Alamnagar (Bihar), Serial No. 84, Part No. 69. He has declared assets worth over ₹42 lakhs and zero liabilities, positioning himself as a transparent and capable young leader in Bihar’s evolving political field.

Abhishek Anand

Published By: Tushar Tyagi
Published: July 31, 2025 14:56:00 IST

Candidate NameAbhishek Anand
Assets and LiabilitiesAssets of Rs 42,36,621 ~42 Lacs+

and Liabilities of Nil

Educational DetailsGraduate Professional

LL.B Year 2016, R.M.M. Law College Saharsa , Bhupendra Narayan Mandal University, Madhepura

NameABHISHEK ANAND
ResidenceALAMNAGAR (MADHEPURA)
PartyThe Plurals Party
RelationPramod Kuamr Singh
Age31
Voter Info70 Alamnagar (Bihar) constituency, at Serial no 84 in Part no 69
Self ProfessionBusiness
Spouse ProfessionNil
Tags: Abhishek AnandBihar Election 2025Bihar Elections

RELATED News

Who Is Gyan Chand Manjhi, BJP’s Dalit Leader From Garkha Who Fought To Reclaim Ground
Abidur Rahman
Who Is Ramayan Manjhi, The Silent Legacy Of Dalit Face Of BJP Of The Darauli Origin
Abhishek Srivastva Alias Sonu
Abhishek Singh

LATEST NEWS

Tamil Nadu SSLC & HSE (+1) Supplementary Results 2025 declared
8th India-Brazil Defence Committee Meet to Strengthen Military Cooperation
Red Sox Bolster Bullpen with Steven Matz in Deal with Cardinals
Mohanlal Breaks Stereotypes In Jewellery Ad And Redefines Men’s Style With Bold and Confident Fashion Choices
Trump’s 25% Tariff On India: How It Could Disrupt Global Supply Chains in Pharma, Textiles, And Energy
Malegaon blast verdict: Full case explained, Identities of 7 Key accused and charges detailed
BTS’ V and Jon Batiste Collab? Fans Are Not Ready For This Jazz-Kpop Fusion
48 Palestinians Killed in Gaza as Israeli Troops Open Fire On Aid Site
America Imposed 25% Tariff On India
Stefanos Tsitsipas Reunites with Father as Coach After Ivanisevic Fallout
Abhishek Anand

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Abhishek Anand

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Abhishek Anand
Abhishek Anand
Abhishek Anand
Abhishek Anand

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?