Abhishek Anand, a Plurals Party candidate from Alamnagar (Madhepura), is contesting the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections. With an LL.B degree from RMM Law College, Saharsa under Bhupendra Narayan Mandal University, he combines legal acumen with business experience. Aged 31, his voter details place him in 70-Alamnagar (Bihar), Serial No. 84, Part No. 69. He has declared assets worth over ₹42 lakhs and zero liabilities, positioning himself as a transparent and capable young leader in Bihar’s evolving political field.