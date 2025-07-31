19
|Candidate Name
|Abhishek Anand
|Assets and Liabilities
|Assets of Rs 42,36,621 ~42 Lacs+
and Liabilities of Nil
|Educational Details
|Graduate Professional
LL.B Year 2016, R.M.M. Law College Saharsa , Bhupendra Narayan Mandal University, Madhepura
|Name
|ABHISHEK ANAND
|Residence
|ALAMNAGAR (MADHEPURA)
|Party
|The Plurals Party
|Relation
|Pramod Kuamr Singh
|Age
|31
|Voter Info
|70 Alamnagar (Bihar) constituency, at Serial no 84 in Part no 69
|Self Profession
|Business
|Spouse Profession
|Nil