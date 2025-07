Abhishek Kumar, Rashtriya Jan Jan Party candidate from Maharajganj (Siwan), is a graduate from Dr. Ram Manohar Lohiya Post Graduate College, Purvanchal University. With assets worth over ₹2.12 crores, zero liabilities, and a background in business, he is contesting the 2025 Bihar elections from the 105-Siwan constituency. Aged 41, his name appears at Serial No. 614 in Part No. 231 of the voter list. As a representative of the Rashtriya Jan Jan Party, Abhishek aims to bring a results-driven approach to politics in Siwan.