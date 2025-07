Abhishek Kumar Singh, an Independent candidate from Motihari (East Champaran), Bihar, is a B.Tech (Civil Engineering) graduate from IIT Guwahati (2007). At 36 years old, he is listed as a voter in Serial No. 1294, Part No. 121 of the Motihari constituency. With declared assets of ₹7.5 lakhs and no liabilities, he brings a clean, educated, and youth-oriented perspective to the 2025 Bihar elections. His non-political professional background and academic credentials make him a distinct candidate in the field.