Abhishek Raja, Independent candidate from Riga (Sitamarhi), is contesting the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections. Aged 44, he holds a B.Ed. in Biochemistry from Magadh University, an M.A. in History from Nalanda Open University, and has completed Pre-Ph.D. coursework in History. He is a voter from the 181-Digha (Bihar) constituency, enrolled at Serial No. 1056 in Part No. 275. With assets worth over ₹3.12 crores and no liabilities, he stands as a transparent and academically distinguished candidate. Though listed as unemployed, his educational qualifications and civic participation position him uniquely in the political landscape of Sitamarhi.