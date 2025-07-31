Home > Elections > Bihar Elections > Abhishek Raja

Abhishek Raja, Independent candidate from Riga (Sitamarhi), is contesting the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections. Aged 44, he holds a B.Ed. in Biochemistry from Magadh University, an M.A. in History from Nalanda Open University, and has completed Pre-Ph.D. coursework in History. He is a voter from the 181-Digha (Bihar) constituency, enrolled at Serial No. 1056 in Part No. 275. With assets worth over ₹3.12 crores and no liabilities, he stands as a transparent and academically distinguished candidate. Though listed as unemployed, his educational qualifications and civic participation position him uniquely in the political landscape of Sitamarhi.

Candidate NameAbhishek Raja
Assets and LiabilitiesAssets of Rs 3,12,75,893 ~3 Crore+

and Liabilities of Nil

Educational DetailsPost Graduate

B.Ed. (Bio chemistry) from Magadh University, M.A. (History) from Nalanda Open University, Pre-Ph.D. (History) from Magadh University

NameABHISHEK RAJA
ResidenceRIGA (SITAMARHI)
PartyIND
RelationLate Surendra Raut
Age44
Voter Info181 Digha (Bihar) constituency, at Serial no 1056 in Part no 275
Self ProfessionUnemployed
Spouse ProfessionHouse Wife
