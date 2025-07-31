21
|Candidate Name
|Abhishek Raja
|Assets and Liabilities
|Assets of Rs 3,12,75,893 ~3 Crore+
and Liabilities of Nil
|Educational Details
|Post Graduate
B.Ed. (Bio chemistry) from Magadh University, M.A. (History) from Nalanda Open University, Pre-Ph.D. (History) from Magadh University
|Name
|ABHISHEK RAJA
|Residence
|RIGA (SITAMARHI)
|Party
|IND
|Relation
|Late Surendra Raut
|Age
|44
|Voter Info
|181 Digha (Bihar) constituency, at Serial no 1056 in Part no 275
|Self Profession
|Unemployed
|Spouse Profession
|House Wife