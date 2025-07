Abhishek Ranjan, a 30-year-old INC candidate from Chanpatia (Paschim Champaran), is set to contest the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections. He completed an M.A. in Economics from B.R.A.B.U. Muzaffarpur in 2012, and works in agriculture and business. His name appears in the 07-Chanpatia constituency voter list at Serial No. 414, Part No. 23. He has declared assets worth ₹5.22 crores and liabilities of ₹52.6 lakhs, showcasing transparency and entrepreneurial engagement. Representing the Indian National Congress, he aims to blend rural development with economic progress.