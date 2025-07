Abhishek Singh, Sapaks Party candidate from Tikari (Gaya), is a 27-year-old law graduate from Magadh University with a B.A. from S.N. Sinha College. A registered voter in 231-Tikari constituency, Serial No. 1175, Part No. 187, he brings a labor-class perspective to the 2025 Bihar elections. With assets worth ₹30.58 lakhs and a small liability of ₹1,200, Abhishek represents the common citizen in political discourse. His grassroots engagement and academic qualifications position him as a fresh voice in Bihar politics.