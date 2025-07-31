Abhishek Srivastva alias Sonu, a 36-year-old Independent candidate from Siwan, is contesting the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections. A law graduate from Law College Patna (Patna University), he works as a freelance journalist and advocate, bringing sharp legal insights and public interest reporting into politics. His assets total ₹1.37 crores, with no declared liabilities, and he is registered in the 105-Siwan constituency at Serial No. 256, Part No. 233. Known locally for civic engagement, he represents a blend of legal intellect and grassroots activism.