11
|Candidate Name
|Abhishek Srivastva Alias Sonu
|Assets and Liabilities
|Assets of Rs 1,37,74,488 ~1 Crore+
and Liabilities of Nil
|Educational Details
|Graduate Professional
Law Graduate From Law College Patna, Patna University, Year 2002-2005
|Name
|ABHISHEK SRIVASTVA ALIAS SONU
|Residence
|SIWAN (SIWAN)
|Party
|IND
|Relation
|SHAILESH SRIVASTWA
|Age
|36
|Voter Info
|105 Siwan (Bihar) constituency, at Serial no 256 in Part no 233
|Self Profession
|Freelance Journalist and Advocate
|Spouse Profession
|House Wife