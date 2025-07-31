Home > Elections > Bihar Elections > Abhishek Srivastva Alias Sonu

Abhishek Srivastva Alias Sonu

Abhishek Srivastva alias Sonu, a 36-year-old Independent candidate from Siwan, is contesting the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections. A law graduate from Law College Patna (Patna University), he works as a freelance journalist and advocate, bringing sharp legal insights and public interest reporting into politics. His assets total ₹1.37 crores, with no declared liabilities, and he is registered in the 105-Siwan constituency at Serial No. 256, Part No. 233. Known locally for civic engagement, he represents a blend of legal intellect and grassroots activism.

Abhishek Srivastva Alias Sonu

Published By: Tushar Tyagi
Published: July 31, 2025 15:49:00 IST

Candidate NameAbhishek Srivastva Alias Sonu
Assets and LiabilitiesAssets of Rs 1,37,74,488 ~1 Crore+

and Liabilities of Nil

Educational DetailsGraduate Professional

Law Graduate From Law College Patna, Patna University, Year 2002-2005

NameABHISHEK SRIVASTVA ALIAS SONU
ResidenceSIWAN (SIWAN)
PartyIND
RelationSHAILESH SRIVASTWA
Age36
Voter Info105 Siwan (Bihar) constituency, at Serial no 256 in Part no 233
Self ProfessionFreelance Journalist and Advocate
Spouse ProfessionHouse Wife
Tags: Abhishek Srivastva Alias SonuBihar ElectionsBihar elections 2025

RELATED News

Who Is Gyan Chand Manjhi, BJP’s Dalit Leader From Garkha Who Fought To Reclaim Ground
Abidur Rahman
Who Is Ramayan Manjhi, The Silent Legacy Of Dalit Face Of BJP Of The Darauli Origin
Abhishek Singh
Abhishek Ranjan

LATEST NEWS

Tamil Nadu SSLC & HSE (+1) Supplementary Results 2025 declared
8th India-Brazil Defence Committee Meet to Strengthen Military Cooperation
Red Sox Bolster Bullpen with Steven Matz in Deal with Cardinals
Abhishek Srivastva Alias Sonu
Mohanlal Breaks Stereotypes In Jewellery Ad And Redefines Men’s Style With Bold and Confident Fashion Choices
Trump’s 25% Tariff On India: How It Could Disrupt Global Supply Chains in Pharma, Textiles, And Energy
Malegaon blast verdict: Full case explained, Identities of 7 Key accused and charges detailed
BTS’ V and Jon Batiste Collab? Fans Are Not Ready For This Jazz-Kpop Fusion
48 Palestinians Killed in Gaza as Israeli Troops Open Fire On Aid Site
America Imposed 25% Tariff On India
Abhishek Srivastva Alias Sonu

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Abhishek Srivastva Alias Sonu

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Abhishek Srivastva Alias Sonu
Abhishek Srivastva Alias Sonu
Abhishek Srivastva Alias Sonu
Abhishek Srivastva Alias Sonu

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?