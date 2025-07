Abidur Rahman, a 55-year-old Congress (INC) candidate from Araria (Bihar), is contesting the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections. He is a Matric pass (1960) graduate of Azad Academy, Araria, under the Bihar Vidyalaya Pariksha Samiti, Patna. Professionally a farmer, he is registered as a voter in the 49-Araria constituency, Serial No. 21, Part No. 206. His declared assets total ₹4.2 crore, with liabilities of ₹8.08 lakhs. Representing agrarian interests, Abidur Rahman brings decades of grassroots experience into the political arena.