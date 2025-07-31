Home > Elections > Bihar Elections > Abita Devi

Abita Devi, a 26-year-old Rashtrawadi Janlok Party (Satya) candidate from Tikari, Gaya, is contesting the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections. A graduate from Vinobabhave University, Hazaribagh (2005), she is engaged in sewing and embroidery business. She is registered in the 232-Belaganj (Bihar) constituency, Serial No. 676, Part No. 278. With assets worth ₹7.94 lakhs and liabilities of ₹25,000, Abita represents young, self-made women in Bihar's political space.

Candidate NameAbita Devi
Assets and LiabilitiesAssets of Rs 7,94,000 ~7 Lacs+

and Liabilities of Rs 25,000 ~25 Thou+

Educational DetailsGraduate

Graduate from Vinobabhave University Hazaribagh (Jharkhand) in 2005

NameABITA DEVI
ResidenceTIKARI (GAYA)
PartyRashtrawadi Janlok Party (Satya)
RelationAnurag Singh
Age26
Voter Info232 Belaganj (Bihar) constituency, at Serial no 676 in Part no 278
Self ProfessionBusiness (Sewing embroidery)
Spouse ProfessionBusiness (Manufacturing material)
