23
|Candidate Name
|Abita Devi
|Assets and Liabilities
|Assets of Rs 7,94,000 ~7 Lacs+
and Liabilities of Rs 25,000 ~25 Thou+
|Educational Details
|Graduate
Graduate from Vinobabhave University Hazaribagh (Jharkhand) in 2005
|Name
|ABITA DEVI
|Residence
|TIKARI (GAYA)
|Party
|Rashtrawadi Janlok Party (Satya)
|Relation
|Anurag Singh
|Age
|26
|Voter Info
|232 Belaganj (Bihar) constituency, at Serial no 676 in Part no 278
|Self Profession
|Business (Sewing embroidery)
|Spouse Profession
|Business (Manufacturing material)