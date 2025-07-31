Abita Devi, a 26-year-old Rashtrawadi Janlok Party (Satya) candidate from Tikari, Gaya, is contesting the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections. A graduate from Vinobabhave University, Hazaribagh (2005), she is engaged in sewing and embroidery business. She is registered in the 232-Belaganj (Bihar) constituency, Serial No. 676, Part No. 278. With assets worth ₹7.94 lakhs and liabilities of ₹25,000, Abita represents young, self-made women in Bihar's political space.